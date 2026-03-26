Franklin Police Continue “Look Before You Lock” Effort to Prevent Hot Car Tragedies

As temperatures begin to rise, the Franklin Police Department is continuing its efforts to help prevent heartbreaking tragedies involving children left in hot cars.

Through an initiative led by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the department again has several hundred rear-view mirror placards to distribute that remind parents and caregivers: “Look Before You Lock.”

The placards are designed to hang from a vehicle’s rearview mirror and serve as a visual reminder to always check the back seat before leaving the vehicle. It’s a simple step that can save a life.

“No parent or caregiver ever thinks this could happen to them, but every year we see tragic cases across the country,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “These reminder tags are simple, but they can be the difference between life and death.”

To help raise awareness, the Franklin Police Department will distribute the mirror tags at car seat safety checks and other community events. Patrol officers will also have the placards available in their patrol vehicles while on duty. Moreover, residents can pick one up at Franklin Police Headquarters.

According to the National Safety Council, more than 30 children in Tennessee have died in hot cars since 1998, and on average, nearly 40 children die each year in the United States from heatstroke after being left in vehicles. These tragedies are often accidental and entirely preventable.

“Look before you lock. It takes seconds, and it can save a life,” Faulkner added.

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The Franklin Police Department encourages residents to stop by, pick up a free tag, and join the effort to prevent hot car tragedies.

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