Franklin Police Chief Issues Statement on Tyre Nichols Video

Franklin Police Department’s Chief of Police Deborah Faulkner released a statement regarding the video released of Tyre Nichols getting beaten by Memphis Police Officers.

“The horrific video from Memphis left members of the FPD shocked and saddened. The outrageous actions of the former MPD Officers violated the law and their oath of office. The lack of humanity and professionalism is beyond shameful.

The members of the Franklin Police Department want our community to know we value the people we serve. We work hard every day to earn your trust and confidence. We are a part of our community, not apart from it. We Care…

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols & all those who loved him.”

Chief Deb Faulkner

