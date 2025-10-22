Franklin Police Chief Honored by Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner was recognized at the October meeting of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police for her years of service on the organization’s board, including her tenure as board chair.

Faulkner received a commemorative ring from Lenoir City Police Director Don White, the current TACP president.

Calling it “a lifetime honor to serve as President of the Tennessee Police Chiefs Association,” Faulkner expressed gratitude for the recognition and for her continued opportunity to serve the law enforcement community.

