Franklin Police Charge Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Thursday, Franklin Police charged Floyd Smith, 44, of Valhermoso Springs, Alabama, with Aggravated Robbery following an August 14 hold-up at the Berry Farms Twice Daily.

At 1:50 last Friday morning, Smith indicated he was armed while demanding a clerk surrender the gas station’s money.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Smith’s vehicle on I-65 N near McEwen, following the robbery.

Smith abandoned that car in a parking garage and seriously injured himself after jumping from the second level of the garage in an attempt to avoid capture. Smith was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital where he remained under guard for several days.

Franklin Police booked Smith into the Williamson County Jail, Thursday afternoon, charging him with Aggravated Robbery. A Magistrate set Smith’s bond at $50,000. He is due in court on November 24.

Smith, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, was recently released from an Alabama prison.