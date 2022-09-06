Franklin Police Capture Julius Waters Wanted for a Brutal Assault

Moments ago, Franklin Police arrested Julius Waters. Wanted following a brutal weekend assault, a tip led police to Waters in an apartment at the Grove at Shadow Green, this afternoon.

Julius Waters will be booked into the Williamson County Jail on an array of felony charges, including Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, and Aggravated Assault – all stemming from his attack of an acquaintance inside her Spring Street home, Saturday morning.

Bond information and an updated booking photo were not available at the time of this release.

