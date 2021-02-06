Franklin Police Bid Farewell to Long-time Employee

Friday the Department bids farewell to a long-time employee and friend, Mary Casteel.

Mary began her career with the Franklin Police Department as an Emergency Dispatcher in 2006, before transitioning into her current role as a Communications Support Specialist. Friday was her last day on the job.

Mrs. Mary Casteel was born and raised in Toledo. Before joining the FPD, she served for eight years in the U.S. Navy in an administrative role and as a Gunner’s Mate. Mary plans to visit friends and family while grieving the recent loss of her beloved husband, Larry. One of the things she is looking most forward to is spending more quality time with her 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

“Mrs. Casteel has been a valued member of the Franklin Police Department for many years,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “She will be greatly missed, but we all wish her the best in her retirement.”

“I’ve loved being a part of the FPD family and the opportunities I’ve been given,” said Mary Casteel. “It’s been an incredible honor to help citizens by talking them through some of the scariest moments of their lives over the telephone, and to work with this special team of public safety professionals. I will truly miss being with my Franklin Police Department family every day.”