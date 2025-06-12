Franklin Police Attempting To Locate Armed Robbery Suspect

June 12, 2025 – The Franklin Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s Wednesday evening.

The crime occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1700 block of Galleria Blvd.

According to investigators, a heavy-set man wearing a head covering and a blanket or shawl with WWE wrestler logos on it, entered the business and demanded money while pointing a pistol at an employee behind the register. The suspect fled with cash and left the scene in a white Kia Soul. The vehicle had duct tape covering what appears to be a Tennessee license plate. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

