Franklin Police need your help to identify a suspect.

To view video click here

On May 20th, this adult male suspect broke into a jewelry case at the Macy’s at 1790 Galleria Boulevard.

He stole six pieces of jewelry with a total value of approximately $1800.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

