Franklin Police Arrest Suspect In Downtown Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

Franklin police have made an arrest in a downtown hit-and-run case involving a pedestrian that occurred last month.

After an investigation, the Franklin Police Department arrested 29-year-old Osvaldo Garcia of Antioch. He is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked or suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and financial responsibility–insurance.

Garcia’s bond was set at $11,000. He remains in custody at the Williamson County Jail.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday, December 8, at the intersection of East Main Street and 2nd Avenue South. Police said a 51-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The driver reportedly stopped briefly to check on the woman, who was on the ground and drifting in and out of consciousness, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing toward 1st Avenue.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

