Franklin Police Army Veteran Honored At Flag Ceremony

The Franklin Police Department honored one of its own on Friday during a ceremony at the agency’s headquarters.

Police Sergeant Jon McClendon was presented the Blue Star Service Banner (flag) that had been flying on a flagpole outside the police station on Columbia Ave. for more than a year.

A Blue Star Service Banner dates back to World War I and is used by families with loved ones serving in the United States Armed Forces. Each blue star represents a service member in active duty. McClendon, a 15-year Army veteran who is now with the Tennessee National Guard, recently returned home to Franklin from his deployment to Romania.

“I greatly appreciate the support everyone at the department has shown during this deployment,” said McClendon. It’s an honor to be the recipient of so many well wishes and this Blue Star Service Banner.”

McClendon has been an officer with the Franklin Police Department for over a decade and is on the department’s SWAT team.

“Sergeant McClendon is a valuable member of the Franklin Police Department,” according to Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “He not only serves his country with honor and distinction, but also the City of Franklin. We are thankful he has safely returned.”

The Blue Star Banner McClendon received has two stars printed on it. The other star is in honor of Franklin Police Detective Leigh Ann Hester, another Army veteran who also recently returned home from deployment. The Franklin Police Department honored Hester with a Blue Star Banner in the past.

The Franklin Police Department is proud to employ 33 military veterans on the force, making up about 30% of its officers.