Franklin Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting. It happened at 4 a.m. on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive.

An unidentified suspect, who was described as a black male, emerged from the bushes, shot several rounds at a man who was walking by, and then fled on foot. Thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire. There is a cash reward for information.

Have information? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip