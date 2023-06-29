Franklin Police Announce Zero-Tolerance for DUI This July 4th

The Franklin Police Department will be using a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving this July 4th.

The average DUI, with fines, court costs, and attorney fees, can cost an offender as much as $10,000. Franklin Police say that cost, however, pales in comparison to someone being injured or killed by an impaired driver.

Anyone who sees someone who may be impaired getting behind the wheel is urged to call police. That number in Franklin is (615) 794-2513.

Also remember, the city’s 1999 ordinance banning consumer fireworks allows enforcement by the police, as well as the fire department. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages.