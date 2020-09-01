Franklin Police and Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Convicted Felon

A coordinated effort between Franklin Police and Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies has led to the capture of a convicted felon who was out on probation and wanted after failing to appear on several serious charges that include Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, and Auto Burglary.

At 8:40, 21-year-old Nicholas Owens fled from a home on Grenadier Drive, in Franklin, where deputies attempted to take him into custody on the outstanding capiases. Additional Sheriff’s Office and FPD units responded and established a perimeter while air and K9 assets were deployed. Citizen calls to the 9-1-1 Center about the fleeing suspect running through their yards were instrumental in his capture, and we applaud those citizens.

Officers captured Owens at 9:20 am, outside a home on Arsenal Drive. A nearby elementary school was alerted to shelter in place during the incident. That shelter in place order was lifted following Owens’ capture.

MORE CRIME NEWS