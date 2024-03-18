Franklin Police and Fire Departments to Host Car Seat Safety Events

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments are joining forces to assist caregivers with the proper installation of car seats for their children.

The agencies will host two upcoming public events.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Primrose School in Franklin. The second will take place at High Hopes Academy in Franklin from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

Police officers and firefighters will be available to not only help install car seats, but to ensure that those already in place have been set up properly. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration states that 46% of car seats and boosters are used incorrectly. If installed appropriately, car seat use reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 71%-82% for children, when compared with seat belt use alone.

For more information, please visit: www.franklintn.gov/carseatcheck