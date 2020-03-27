City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced Thursday the Parks Department is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Franklin Community. With the sunny weather and higher temperatures, people who are off work and out of school due to COVID-19 are congregating in our Parks, which remain open. Since the CDC recommends physical distancing of at least six feet and fewer than 10 people in a location, the City of Franklin is following those guidelines by limiting close contact spaces at this time.

“Many families enjoy our City parks and they can still do that in wide open spaces and keeping a physical distance of six feet from non-family members,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Some folks are continuing to gather in close-contact spaces like playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, skate parks, and batting cages. In order to protect everyone, we are closing those spaces until further notice.”

Closing on Thursday, March 26, are the basketball courts and batting cages at Jim Warren and the batting cages at Liberty Park.

Effective Friday, March 27, playgrounds in all parks will be closed. The skate park at Jim Warren Park will be closed until further notice. The dog parks at Harlinsdale Farm and Liberty Park will also be closed. Dogs will be allowed on leash in all parks and Parks team asks you to clean up after them. Pavilions in all parks will remain open, but the City urges families to only congregate in groups of ten, or less, and abide by CDC guidelines. It is important to note City parks have many walking trails and wide-open green spaces across the city and those spaces will remain open. Restrooms will remain open.