Franklin PD Urges Residents To Stay Off Roads Ahead of Incoming Winter Storm

The Franklin Police Department is encouraging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm is expected to impact Middle Tennessee and bring hazardous road conditions to the Franklin area.

Forecasts for Franklin indicate winter precipitation is expected, with the potential for snow and/or ice accumulation, along with dangerously cold temperatures that could cause roadways, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and unpredictable. Residents should continue monitoring trusted weather sources as conditions may change quickly.

While Franklin police officers will continue patrolling and responding to calls as normal, residents should understand that winter weather can slow response times, particularly if roads become impassable or unsafe.

“Our officers are prepared and ready to respond as this storm moves in, and our priority will always be protecting our community,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We want residents to have peace of mind knowing we’ll be out working through these conditions, but the safest choice is for everyone to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Winter Storm Safety Tips

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

If you must drive, slow down, increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking

Watch for black ice, especially on bridges, overpasses, shaded areas, and untreated roads

Charge devices and keep flashlights, blankets, and extra supplies on hand

If you lose control on ice, stay calm, ease off the gas, and steer gently

Check on elderly neighbors and family members who may need assistance

Residents are also reminded to call 911 only for emergencies. Non-emergency incidents can be reported through the Franklin Police Department’s non-emergency line at (615) 794-2513.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email