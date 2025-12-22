Franklin PD Swears in Seven New Officers from Historic Recruit Class

The Franklin Police Department proudly swore in seven new police officers on Monday, marking another milestone from the department’s largest recruiting class in its history.

The officers recently graduated from the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College and officially begin their careers serving the Franklin community.

“This group represents the strength, diversity, and dedication we seek in our officers,” said Chief Deb Faulkner. “Their backgrounds, life experiences, and commitment to service will be tremendous assets to our department and to the people of Franklin.”

Meet the New Officers:

Isabella Blakeman

Blakeman is from Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. Prior to entering law enforcement, she worked as a certified gas and diesel mechanic and horse trainer.

Timothy Malone

Malone is a U.S. Navy veteran and longtime medical device executive with a 28-year career in the industry. He grew up in Smyrna, Tennessee and enlisted in the Navy at 20 years old. Malone holds both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA.

Jerrel Ngo

Originally from Orange County, California, Ngo is a graduate of Biola University. He previously worked as a corporate accountant.

Landon Norwood

Norwood is from Winchester, Tennessee and graduated from Franklin County High School. He is a United Sates Army veteran and previously worked in security before joining the Franklin Police Department.

Brandon O’Brien

O’Brien grew up in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Southern’s Criminal Justice Master’s Program. Prior to joining the Franklin Police Department, he worked at the Williamson County Detention Center.

Evan Stewart

Stewart graduated from Conifer High School in 2020 and spent the next five years serving as a Huey door gunner in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, before relocating to Tennessee in August.

Todd Yost

Yost is originally from Fullerton, California, and has lived in Tennessee for the past five years. He graduated from Westmont College in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies. Before joining Franklin Police, he spent five years coaching college baseball, including stops at Lipscomb University and Trevecca Nazarene University.

These officers are part of a historic recruiting effort that brought an unprecedented number of candidates into the department and reflects the growing interest in serving the Franklin community.

The Franklin Police Department is currently accepting applications for additional officers, including both lateral officers and individuals new to law enforcement.

The application deadline is January 9.

Learn more and apply at franklintn.gov/joinfpd.

