Franklin PD Searching for Hardee’s Robbery Suspect

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps to identify this Tuesday morning robber who held up the Columbia Avenue Hardee’s.

The suspect was wearing two jackets and a baseball hat when he walked into the restaurant at 5:15 am, indicated that he had a gun, and demanded money. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect can be seen in a nearby surveillance photo carrying a skateboard.

Cash in with Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip