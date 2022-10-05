Franklin PD Reaffirm Help, Hope During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

For many, home is a place of love, safety, and comfort. For millions, though, it’s anything but.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the display on the lawn at Franklin Police Headquarters symbolizes the Department’s commitment to helping victims. Domestic violence perpetrated on an individual is a crime against our entire community.

For help, call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513.

For shelter information, call (615) 599-5777 or click.

For the latest domestic violence statistics, visit www.domesticviolencestatistics.org.