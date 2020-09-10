Franklin PD Quickly Capture Armed Assailant

Franklin Police Officers worked quickly to capture a convicted felon who assaulted a couple with a knife. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Mallory Lane Sonic.

Officers responded to the restaurant after a couple reported that a man had approached their car and attempted to sell them coupons. When they declined, he became aggressive. The suspect began beating on the couple’s car and slashed their tire, threatening to cut the male victim with the large hunting-style knife he was holding. The suspect fled following the assault.

Responding officers canvassed the area and, with the help of several citizen witnesses, captured 29-year-old Randy Cunningham, who was hiding inside the restroom at a nearby business. Cunningham is a convicted felon with a violent history.

Charged with Felony Vandalism and two counts of Aggravated Assault, Cunningham remains jailed on a $60,000 bond.