Franklin PD Now Hiring Police Officers

Through September 10, the Franklin Police Department is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Police Officer. Testing will be held on September 27th. Qualified applicants will be contacted with test day instructions upon successful completion of their application.
- $47,500 for P.O.S.T. Certified Officers, increasing to $50k after probation
- $44,000 for entry-level, non-P.O.S.T. Certified Officers
After successful completion of probation and training, salary increases to $24.04/hour, or $50,000 per year.
- Take-home car program
- 4-day work week
- On-site fitness facilities
- Vacation & sick leave, paid personal days, and paid holidays
- Shift differential pay
- Annual uniform & equipment allowance
- Tuition reimbursement
- Medical, dental, vision benefits
- TCRS enhanced retirement
