From Franklin Police

On September 11, 2021, a Blue Star Flag was raised at Franklin Police Headquarters to honor Officer Richard Lutz, who had been deployed overseas since last September. At a special ceremony, this afternoon, the Department retired that flag, welcoming Officer Lutz home.

The Blue Star Flag honors active-duty military members serving during a period of war or hostilities, and the Department flies it to honor its members while they are away on deployment, serving our country.

Welcome back, Officer Lutz!