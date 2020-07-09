



Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify this suspect.

He fled from a traffic stop in downtown Franklin early Thursday morning. The suspect was driving a black, newer model Infiniti 2-door with temporary tags.

Two police officers and a citizen were nearly struck during his brazen getaway. This suspect is now wanted for Felony Evading and Aggravated Assault.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



