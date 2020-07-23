Franklin PD Investigating Two Armed Robberies in Cool Springs





The first robbery happened Tuesday night at the Galleria Boulevard Taco Bell. Two black males arrived in a black Nissan Altima at around 10:00 pm, shortly before the restaurant was scheduled to close.

They announced the robbery as they entered. One of the robbers began threatening employees with a gun. They ordered everyone to the ground before separating the manager from the other employees, ordering him to surrender the restaurant’s cash.

No one was injured during that robbery.

Then, at around 10:30 Wednesday night, a resident at the IMT Cool Springs Apartments on Gillespie Drive was in the parking lot when he was approached from behind and struck in the head.

The assailant beat and shot at the victim during the robbery. Thankfully, the victim was not struck by gunfire. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Apartment residents with personal home surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for anything that might help to identify a suspect.

Detectives do not believe the two robberies are related and are asking anyone with information in either case to call Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



