



Franklin Police are investigating after an attempted Sunday night carjacking at the Dwell at McEwen apartments.

At 11:45 pm, two black males approached the victim and ordered him out of his vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot into the vehicle as the victim began backing away. Thankfully, the victim was not struck by gunfire. The suspects fled in a white 4-door car and remain at large.

Apartment residents who may have seen something or have personal home surveillance cameras with exterior views are asked to contact Franklin Police.

There is a cash reward for anonymous information in this case.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



