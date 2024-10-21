Franklin PD Investigating Distraction Thefts at Area Grocery Stores

By
Source Staff
-

The Franklin Police Department is investigating several recent distraction thefts at area grocery stores.

In these situations, an individual engages in a conversation with a shopper, while another crook swipes the shopper’s wallet from their purse, which is usually located in the cart. The credit cards inside the wallet are then used at other area businesses within a short period of time.

Officer Ryan Howell explains in the following video how it’s imperative that you remain vigilant.

