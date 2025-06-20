Franklin PD Host TN Brotherhood Honor Ride In Tribute To Fallen Officer

The Franklin Police Department proudly welcomed the Tennessee Brotherhood Honor Ride on Friday during a stop to honor fallen FPD Officer Jeff Carson, who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The Honor Ride consists of 20 first responders from agencies across the South who are cycling 250 miles over the course of three days to honor the memory of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other public safety personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The riders, along with 15 support staff members, were hosted for lunch inside the department’s Community Room. Franklin Police provided a traffic escort as the group arrived at police headquarters.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tennessee Brotherhood Honor Ride for including Officer Carson in their journey,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Their dedication to honoring fallen heroes like Jeff is both humbling and inspiring.”

The Franklin Police Department extends its thanks and support to the riders as they continue their mission across Tennessee.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email