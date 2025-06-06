Franklin PD Distributing Mirror Tags to Help Prevent Child Hot Car Deaths

As temperatures rise, the Franklin Police Department is taking steps to help prevent heartbreaking tragedies involving children left in hot cars. Thanks to an initiative led by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the department has received several hundred rear-view mirror placards that serve as a reminder to parents and caregivers: “Look Before You Lock.”

The placards are designed to hang from a car’s rearview mirror and prompt drivers to always check the back seat before leaving their vehicle. It’s a simple step that can save lives.

“It is the goal of the Franklin Police Department to prevent heat-related deaths and to ensure our children are always safe,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This initiative is very important to us. I’d like to thank Secretary of State Hargett for providing these placards to distribute.”

To help raise awareness, the Franklin Police Department will distribute the mirror tags at car seat safety and other community events. Several patrol officers will also have the placards with them in their patrol vehicles.

In Tennessee, 33 children have died in hot cars since 1998, according to the National Safety Council. On average, 38 children die in the U.S. each year from heatstroke after being left in vehicles. These tragic incidents are often accidental and entirely preventable.

“Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or babysitter, these tags are a visual cue to stop and make sure no one is left behind,” added Faulkner.

The Franklin Police Department urges all residents to stop by, pick up a free tag, and join the effort to prevent hot car tragedies.

