Franklin PD Attempting to Locate Wallet Thief

March 14, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing a wallet and using the credit cards inside to make several purchases.

The theft occurred inside the TJ Maxx store in Brentwood on Saturday, March 9. The victim, a senior citizen, reported her wallet was taken from her purse. Later in the day, the suspect was seen on surveillance video making multiple purchases inside the Cool Springs Galleria Footlocker. In addition to three pairs of Jordan sneakers, the suspect purchased a $500 gift card.

Surveillance video can be accessed here: https://vimeo.com/923404356?share=copy

202400754 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The suspect was seen wearing a navy baseball cap, khaki overcoat, black pants, and tan sneakers.

Anyone with information on the individual seen in the video is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6816. Anonymous tips can be submitted here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.