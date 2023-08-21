Franklin PD Announces DUI Checkpoint

The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint, September 1, on New Highway 96 W to help stop impaired drivers.

Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures that the FPD uses to prevent DUI crashes and deaths. Franklin Police ask drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired.

According to Tennessee law, law enforcement agencies must provide advance publicity of a DUI checkpoint, including the time it will be conducted and its general location. This announcement can be made through the media, on social media, or through other means of public notification. The DUI Checkpoint Enforcement list can be found on the TN Department of Safety & Homeland Security’s website.