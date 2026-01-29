Franklin Paramedics Honored For Saving Detective After Cardiac Arrest

The Franklin Police Department paused to say thank you to two true lifesavers Wednesday.

Last November, Sam Fisher and Dillon Hughes, paramedics with Williamson Health, responded to a medical emergency involving one of our own. While transporting Detective Troy Stephenson to the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest, Fisher and Hughes took immediate action and successfully resuscitated him as they arrived at the hospital.

Today, Chief Deb Faulkner, alongside Stephenson and his family, presented Fisher and Hughes with certificates of appreciation and a Chief’s Challenge Coin in recognition of their life-saving actions.

Detective Stephenson shared that he and his family are eternally grateful for Fisher and Hughes, and for the countless paramedics who perform this critical work every day. Their training, professionalism, and commitment to patient care make a difference when it matters most and often mean the difference between life and death.

The Franklin Police Department would also like to thank Sergeant Branden McClellan, Master Patrol Officer Garrett Dreessen, and Officer Kyle Hartley for their actions and assistance during this incident. Their quick response, teamwork, and support were critical in those crucial moments and reflect the professionalism our officers bring to work every day.

