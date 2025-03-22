Franklin Novelist Robert Inman to Sign New Book During Main Street Festival

Franklin novelist Robert Inman will release his newest book Villages in April. You can meet the author and have your book signed at Landmark Booksellers ( 114 E Main St, Franklin) during downtown Franklin’s Main Street Festival on April 26th from 1 pm – 2:30 pm.

In Villages, Inman delivers an extraordinary—and extraordinarily moving—tale of hope, courage, and healing. The novel introduces protagonist Jonas Boulware, a young veteran who returns from war wounded in body and spirit.

About Villages: 21-year-old Jonas Boulware has come home to Copernicus, his small southern hometown, after serving as a medic in the Middle East, where he was severely wounded performing an act of heroism. As his body heals, Jonas keeps memories of the trauma at bay. He doesn’t remember and doesn’t intend to. Now Jonas is home, trying to figure out who he has become and how he can deal with it. But trauma assails him in Copernicus, too: an abusive father and a mother who bears the burden of a long-ago family scandal. He renews friendships—a high school classmate, a physician and mentor, and the owner of the golf course where he sought solace in his youth. An instinctual caregiver, Jonas takes in, and subsequently falls in love with, a down-on-her-luck young folksinger named Lyric. He tries to rescue a teenaged boy from his squalid, dangerous home life. But bits and pieces of his wartime trauma intrude in nightmares and flashbacks—until Jonas admits that he suffers from PTSD and must come to grips with it to survive. With help from friends and an unorthodox counselor, Jonas takes steps toward facing his past and moving into his profoundly altered present and future and in doing so, uncovers secrets from his past that cast a fresh and hopeful light on his new normal.

Learn more about Robert Inman online at: www.robert-inman.com.

