Franklin Non-Profit Porter’s Call Celebrates 20 Years

Porter’s Call, a Franklin-based non-profit that offers free counseling and support to touring musicians and artists, is celebrating 20 years in the community.

“I had no idea where this would go when we first opened our door back in 2001,” said Al Andrews, Founder and Executive Director of Porter’s Call in a release. “I only knew that artists were struggling with the emotional toll that life on the road brings and that they needed a safe and confidential place to go for help. I’m honored that Porter’s Call has become a haven for so many. It’s been a privilege to come alongside them for all these years.”

Located in downtown Franklin on Second Avenue, they’ve provided over 55,000 hours of counseling, serving 45-50 artists each week by their staff of five.

All of their services are free, those who qualify for Porter’s Call are signed artists or independent artists whose primary focus is touring, The non-profit receives money from others who benefit from healthy artists like record companies, managers, agents, and artists who after treatment chose to give back.

