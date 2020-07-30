



Livability names Franklin one of the best options for those looking to relocate to a small or midsize city near a major metro area. Livability included eight cities on their list of “Up-and-Coming Small Cities Close to Major Metros.”

“A recent national survey by Ipsos found that 42% of people have either moved or thought about moving since March, and rural areas, small and mid-size cities were their top choices,” Livability states on its site.

They went on to say that most small to mid-size cities are often close to metropolitan areas giving dwellers the option to enjoy the offerings of a big city and the open spaces of suburban living.

Out of the eight cities listed, Franklin came in at number seven.

Livability shares, “Franklin has all the charm of a historic Southern town, including a seriously picturesque Main Street and downtown, friendly people and fantastic restaurants cooking up Tennessee favorites from scratch. But it’s also home to headquarters of major corporations like Nissan and Mars Petcare, which means residents have access to career opportunities they’d usually only find in a much bigger city. Living here means being just a short drive from Nashville’s world-famous music venues, but don’t discount the creative scene in Franklin — you don’t have to leave city limits to see up-and-coming artists at open mic nights or international superstars at Pilgrimage, a two-day music festival that draws acts like Justin Timberlake and the Foo Fighters.”

Find the complete list of cities below.

1. Castle Rock, Colorado

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

3. Santa Fe, New Mexico

4. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

5. Asheville, North Carolina

6. Hamilton, Ohio

7. Franklin, Tennessee

8. Hood River, Oregon



