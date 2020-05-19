



Franklin has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2020 All America City Award by the National Civic League (NCL) based on an application prepared jointly by the City of Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow.

The award, given to 10 communities each year, shines a spotlight on the incredible work taking place in communities across the country. The award is open to all American communities, from major cities, counties and regions to tribes, towns and villages. The 2020 All-America City theme is “Enhancing health and well-being through civic engagement” and is focused on celebrating examples of citizen-driven civic engagement practices that advance health and well-being in local communities.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore announced the designation during this 10th annual State of the City address on May 15, which was held virtually. This designation comes as Franklin Tomorrow is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving the community as a visioning and community engagement organization.

“We are excited about the City of Franklin’s selection as a finalist in the National Civic League’s All-America Cities’ competition as we know Franklin is an example for many cities in terms of governance, but also quality of life and civic engagement,” said Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore. “This designation comes at a time when we as a community need to pull together during this national health crisis and I have no doubt we will. We look forward to further interaction with Franklin Tomorrow and other team members in preparation for the competition.”

The application to NCL highlighted many of the initiatives by the City of Franklin and various organizations that promote the health and well-being of citizens. Specific examples spotlighted include Franklin Tomorrow’s On The Table and Engage Franklin, Get Fit Franklin, Mayor Moore’s Blue Ribbon Panel, and The Fuller Story. Each of these initiatives showcase what Franklin and its citizens are doing to promote health, both physical and mental, and how the community has come together to enhance the well-being of the people who work, live, and raise a family in Franklin.

“As leaders within Franklin, it is an honor to emphasize the best practices that improve the quality of life for residents who call our city home,” Franklin Tomorrow Board President Allena Bell said.

As a finalist, a group of individuals from Franklin is invited to attend the All-America City Awards Competition and Conference in Denver, Colo., tentatively set for Aug. 17-19. There the group will represent the City as we compete to become one of the 10 All-America City Winners. The team will share insights with peers, learn from national thought-leaders, and present the story of Franklin’s work to a jury of nationally recognized civic leaders.

Other finalists are Algoma, Wisc.; Aurora, Colo.; Belleville, Ill.; Danville, Va.; Douglasville, Ga.; El Paso, Texas; Harlingen, Texas; Highland Park, Ill.; Hopkinsville, Ky.; Logansport, Ind.; Mason City, Iowa; Miami Gardens, Fla.; Muncie, Ind.; Pitt County, N.C.; Portsmouth, Ohio; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Roanoke, Va.; Rochester, N.Y.; Sumter, S.C.; and Topeka, Kan. For more on AAC Award visit: nationalcivicleague.org/america-city-award/

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Its mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.



