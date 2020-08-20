Franklin Named 2020 All-America City Award Winner

Franklin, Tennessee was recognized as one of 10 All-America City award winners. The National Civic League presented this honor to recognize Franklin’s work in inclusive civic engagement to address health and well-being and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders.

“We are happy to designate Franklin as an All-America City. They showed us through their application and presentation that they do a great job of engaging the whole city in enhancing health and well-being,” said Doug Linkhart President, National Civic League

All applicants submitted their community-wide work on enhancing health and well-being through inclusive civic engagement and three projects for consideration, and the field was narrowed to 22. This week, finalist communities made presentations virtually to a jury of eleven national thought-leaders, showing how their community leverages civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues.

Franklin has reckoned with its past while preparing for a healthy future by: adding plaques about the city’s African American history to the town square; hosting a series of ‘On The Table’ civic conversations; and getting healthy with ‘Get Fit Franklin.

Franklin seeks to preserve and confront its history while creating an inclusive and shared plan for the future by engaging in dialog with, and seeking feedback from, all residents.

Franklin is bringing the community together to authentically reflect on its history, even the hardest aspects related to the experiences of African Americans before, during, and after the Civil War. With an eye towards the future, Franklin supports healthy lifestyles for residents of all ages and abilities and seeks to destigmatize mental health issues. Their inclusive approach to addressing the past and planning for the future can be seen in their featured projects.

Learn more about Franklin’s featured projects.