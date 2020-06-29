



The investigation continues into the shooting that killed 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon, of Franklin, last weekend.

Officers responded to Edgewood Boulevard at 2:07 Saturday morning after area residents reported hearing gunfire. Officers found Esmon on the ground outside. He had been shot several times. Despite the lifesaving measures taken by responding patrol officers, Esmon died at the scene. Our hearts are with his family.

Franklin Police are urging anyone in the area with home surveillance cameras to check their recordings for anything that might help with the investigation.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads detectives to Esmon’s killer.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000, click here, or text the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411



