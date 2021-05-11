Franklin Minuteman Press Creates Replica Walk of Fame Star for Kathie Lee Gifford

By
Donna Vissman
-
Minuteman Press
photo from Minuteman Press

To celebrate Kathie Lee Gifford’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Minuteman Press in Franklin, Tennessee was approached by the TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna to print a replica Hollywood star. 

The replica Hollywood Walk of Fame star was then presented to Kathie Lee at her home near Nashville and featured on The TODAY Show.

Paul Mikos, who owns Minuteman Press in Franklin, was thrilled to produce such a cool, custom piece of Hollywood history. He says, “We were excited when we got the call from the producer to print something that was going to be used and presented on the show. They provided us with an original photo of Kathie Lee’s star and from there we were able to take that photo and replicate the design. We then produced the replica using Coroplast and they picked it up from our center. It was pretty cool to then see it featured on the TODAY Show segment.”

Watch the moment on Today Show with Hoda and Jenna where they reveal the replica for Kathie Lee Gifford at her home’s courtyard.

For more information about Minuteman Press in Franklin, TN, visit https://franklin-tn.minutemanpress.com. Find your local Minuteman Press printing and marketing franchise at https://minutemanpress.com

