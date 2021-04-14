Franklin Mayor Ken Moore to Present State of the City on April 28

By
Press Release
-
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on April 28 at Franklin Park in Cool Springs. The outdoor amphitheater is located at 6100 Tower Circle.

Tickets are limited due to COVID precautions. The event is being held outdoors to reduce the risk to COVID-19 exposure. Seating will comply with recommended CDC guidelines for gatherings. To reserve your seat go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050A4BADA62AA0F58-state12021

The theme this year is “Making Lemonade out of Lemons.” Mayor Moore will discuss how, even during a pandemic, the community came together and continues to make a stronger Franklin for the future. Featured guests include County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Emergency Management Director Todd Horton, Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, and Director of Marketing from Williamson Medical Center Nichole Volk.

Mayor Moore will also talk about the City’s many accomplishments in 2020, despite the pandemic, and discuss projects on the horizon with City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

Lunch will be provided thanks to the Franklin Breakfast Rotary. The Franklin High School Band, led by Director Jacob Campos, will provide music for the event

Registration is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050A4BADA62AA0F58-state1.

For those that can’t attend in person or chose to watch virtually, the State of the City will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin .

