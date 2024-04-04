Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore to Present State of the City

Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 7, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. The Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. and the Mayor’s speech will begin promptly at 7:45 a.m.

The theme this year is “Mission Possible,” playing off the Mission Impossible movies. Mayor Moore will discuss the City’s achievements in 2023 and projects on the horizon. Aldermen, City Administrator Eric Stuckey and other City officials will join the presentation.

Breakfast will be provided thanks to the Franklin Breakfast Rotary. City departments will have displays at the event highlighting their services.

“I look forward to the State of the City address every year,” said Mayor Moore. “This is our chance to showcase the City Departments and our team members. I enjoy sharing what is possible in Franklin and the folks who make it happen every day in our City! I hope citizens can take the time to come watch the presentation or tune in on social media to see what we are achieving together as a community.”

For those who can’t attend in person or choose to watch virtually, the State of the City will be streamed live across the City’s social media channels.