Franklin— (Friday 4-24-2020) Mayor Dr. Ken Moore today announced a revision to his Declaration of Emergency Order. The new order remains the same with the exception of retail and restaurants opening next week, in order to be consistent with Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge guidelines. The order for those businesses will expire Sunday, April 26 at midnight. The Stay at Home Order is in effect until Tuesday, April 28, and is subject to renewal and/or modification.

Under the Governor’s Executive Order, restaurants will be allowed to re-open on Monday, April 27, 2020, but must operate at 50 percent capacity and must follow all CDC guidelines. Additionally, restaurants must follow all safeguarding protocols and safeguarding guidance set forth in the Tennessee Pledge and Reopening Tennessee Responsibly Guidelines.

Retail establishments will be allowed to re-open on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, but must operate at 50 percent capacity and must follow all CDC guidelines. Additionally, retail establishment must follow all safeguarding protocols and safeguarding guidance set forth in the Tennessee Pledge and Reopening Tennessee Responsibly Guidelines.

All gyms and exercise and fitness facilities and businesses that provide close personal care within the City shall remain closed until further notice from the Governor’s office.

“The City of Franklin is following the State guidelines and Governor Lee’s phased plan to reopen the businesses in our state,” said Mayor Moore. “We commend the Governor’s approach to follow the data and to create a phased approach to reopening the state and keeping our residents safe. We are awaiting the Governor’s orders for details on more businesses and will keep our residents informed of any new developments. We will continue to watch the number of Williamson County COVID-19 cases as we move into each phase of reopening.

Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.