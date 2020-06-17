



Franklin Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash, Wednesday morning. An officer on patrol discovered the crash on N. Carothers Pkwy. shortly after 4:00 a.m. The wrecked vehicle was unoccupied and a man, apparently ejected from the vehicle, was found deceased nearby. He has been identified as 37-year-old Chantel Britman, of Franklin.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Britman’s 2010 Lexus was traveling north on N. Carothers, between Ovation Pkwy. and Southstar Dr. when, for reasons unknown, it struck the curb and traveled up an embankment, rolling over several times.

The Franklin Police Department is saddened by the Britman family’s tragic loss.

If you have any information that might be helpful with the investigation, call the Franklin Police Department’s Traffic Unit:

(615) 794-2513.



