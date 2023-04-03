Franklin Man Escapes House Fire by Jumping Out of Bedroom Window

From Franklin Fire Department:

Franklin, TN – A man escaped a house fire in the Royal Oaks subdivision early Sunday morning by jumping out his bedroom window, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. King said the man, who was the only occupant of the single-story home, sustained minor injuries during the escape and was fortunate to be alive.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 12:48 AM to the ranch-style home on Churchill Place after a neighbor called 911. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside and outside the home.

King said the man was sleeping in his bedroom with his door closed, heard a noise, and opened the door to investigate. He saw heavy smoke and fire in the hall, closed the door, then exited through the window. Although one battery-powered smoke alarm was found, it did not appear to be working, and the man didn’t recall hearing it.

King said the home is a total loss, estimating damage at $400,000. He said sleeping with the bedroom door closed and using his secondary exit saved the man’s life. He reminds residents to ensure smoke alarms are working by pressing and holding the test button monthly and replacing alarms when they’re 10 years old.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and still under investigation, according to King. He said it appeared to have started on the back deck.