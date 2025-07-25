Franklin Man Charged with Stealing Hundreds of Thousands in Cash, Millions in Crypto

Franklin police officers have arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, and millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from his ex-girlfriend.

Kirk West, 58, of Franklin, is charged with Theft Over $250,000. His bond is $1 million.

Less than 24 hours after starting their investigation, police apprehended West on Thursday at Nashville International Airport. Franklin Police Department would like to thank the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security and airport authorities for their cooperation.

SOURCE: Franklin Police Department

