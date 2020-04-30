Franklin Man Charged with Second DUI and Drug Possession

Franklin Police were dispatched to a Murfreesboro Road Mapco at 8:00 Wednesday night to investigate the report of a man harassing customers.

Officers spotted the suspect as he was driving away. He evaded those officers for a short time before being taken into custody.

Octavio Rosas, 26, of Franklin, is now facing charges of Felony Evading, DUI – Second Offense, three counts of Drug Possession, Disorderly Conduct, and Driving on a Suspended License. Rosas remains jailed on a $19,000 bond. He is due in court on May 7.

MORE CRIME NEWS