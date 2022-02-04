Franklin Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting WCSO Deputy

A Franklin, TN man was booked into the Williamson County Jail late today on several charges, including attempted second degree murder for shooting a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Samuel Bennett, 35, was charged after he was released from the hospital.

Deputy Chandler Rowe attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Pinewood Road and Daugherty-Capley Road for expired tags shorly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver would not stop and a brief pursuit followed. The driver, identified as Samuel Bennett fired three shots from an AR-15 at the Deputy during the pursuit. Deputy Rowe was hit in the shoulder. Bennett wrecked his car a short distance away and was injured.

Deputy Rowe was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. A complete recovery is expected. Bennett was treated and released from a hospital. Early tonight, he was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying/Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Property over $2,500, Driving on a Revoked/ Suspended License and Violation of Registration Law. His bond was set at $875,000.

Deputy Rowe joined the WCSO almost seven years ago. He is assigned to the Patrol Division and he’s also a K-9 Deputy.

Samuel Bennett has a criminal history in Williamson County and we are releasing his mug shot from a previous arrest.