



Corderro Lee, 23, of Franklin, has been identified as the shooter who fired several rounds at a man, Friday morning, on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive. Investigators determined that Lee and the victim in this case are previously acquainted.

Charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, and Failure to Appear on previous unrelated charges, Lee is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $78,500 bond. He is due in court on July 7.

The tireless investigation into the June 27 murder of Jamarcus Esmon is ongoing. There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.



