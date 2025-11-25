Franklin Man Charged In 2024 Apartment Burglary, Vandalism

Franklin Police has provided an update in a case originally reported in April 2024. After an extensive investigation, 32-year-old Cameron Smith was charged Monday with burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.

According to police, on either April 25 or 26, the a suspect broke into a vacant apartment in the 400 block of Nichol Mill Lane through a patio door. Investigators determined that packages were stolen from two residents in the complex. Video footage from two doorbell cameras captured a man, unknown to staff, carrying packages through the apartment hallways.

Officers later recovered the stolen parcels inside the apartment that had been broken into. The investigation continued over the following months, ultimately leading to Smith’s arrest.

Smith is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $31,000 bond.

