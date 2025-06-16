Franklin Man Arrested in Connection to Vape Shop Shooting

June 16, 2025 – A Franklin man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday night outside a local vape shop.

Franklin Police say Charles Crain, 32, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. He has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $825,000.

The arrest follows a shots fired call around 9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Vape World on West Main Street. Investigators say an altercation between two men escalated when one of them fired a weapon. The intended victim was not injured.

Police had initially released a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Crain was later identified and taken into custody.

Source: Franklin Police

