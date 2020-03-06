A Franklin man is out on bond after being arrested for his third DUI, Thursday. At 2:07 a.m., officers stopped 28-year-old John Jervis, a convicted felon on probation, for traveling 47 in a 30 on Murfreesboro Road near downtown Franklin. Officers determined that Jervis was impaired and arrested him.

Charged with DUI – 3rd Offense, Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License, and Speeding, Jervis is free on the $8,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on March 19.

Every day, almost 30 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes.

DUI crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year (www.nhtsa.gov).